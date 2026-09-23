Giants QB Jaxson Dart is expected to have season-ending knee surgery, AP source says

By Stephen Whyno, Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 23, 2026 at 10:55 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 23, 2026 at 10:36 a.m.

 
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, center, watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Sept. 21, 2026.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, center, watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)

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NEW YORK — New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is expected to have season-ending surgery on his left knee, according to a person with knowledge of the details of the injury.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team has not announced Dart's status.

Dart was injured on the first drive Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams when his left leg bent awkwardly as he was hit by two defenders. After initially saying it was in the neighborhood of a medial collateral ligament injury, coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday the evaluation process for Dart was still ongoing.

An MRI revealed MCL and posterior cruciate ligament damage, according to a report by NFL Network. Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters after practice later Wednesday.

Losing the 23-year-old face of the franchise to a long-term injury would be a significant blow in Harbaugh's first season in charge, which began with a victory against Dallas at home in Week 1. Jameis Winston takes over the starting role beginning Sunday against Tennessee.

The Giants' next five opponents have a combined 2-8 record. Winston is 3-9 in 12 NFL starts since 2024.

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AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.

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See AP's full NFL coverage here

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