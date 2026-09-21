Aaron Glenn stands by his late decisions in Jets' overtime loss to Packers

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Aaron Glenn is sticking by the late-game decisions that helped contribute to the New York Jets' frustrating loss to the Green Bay Packers.

No second-guessing himself. No regrets. Well, other than the end result: a 20-17 overtime defeat in a game the Jets led by 10 points in the fourth quarter.

"We have to make sure we can close the door and finish those types of games," Glenn said Monday. "That's something I have to make sure that I get our team into a position to be able to do that. And I understand that. I take that and it's something I would never run from."

But some of his play calls and clock management, especially in the fourth quarter, backfired and seemingly prevented the Jets from their first 2-0 start since 2015.

The Jets had a fourth-and-1 from the 50 with 1:20 left and Glenn went for it. Braelon Allen was stuffed for no gain, turning the ball over on downs and giving the Packers time and good field position with the game tied at 17.

"Man, we were going to try to win the game," Glenn said. "Listen, I do not regret that decision, not one bit."

After Christian Watson was tackled following a completed pass, the Packers faced fourth-and-5 from the Jets 45 with 1:05 left. Glenn declined to call a timeout — he had two left — and instead Green Bay let the clock wind down. The Packers were called for delay of game, resulting in a 10-second runoff, and then took a timeout for a Hail Mary try with 2 seconds remaining. Glenn finally called a timeout to set up the defense, which sacked Jordan Love to send it to overtime.

Glenn reiterated Monday what he said after the game, explaining that he and the Jets' game management and analytics staffs discuss those types of scenarios. He pointed out the Packers had two remaining timeouts, which could've been used if the Jets found themselves deep in their own territory if Green Bay had punted.

"If you put yourself in a backed-up situation and things don't go as planned, I think you give the other team an opportunity to go down there and be able to make a play," Glenn said. "I felt like that was the right decision to do at that point.

"We actually wanted to play for overtime when it came to that."

The Jets won the toss, took the ball and could do nothing on offense. They punted and Green Bay drove for the winning field goal.

"There's always going to be decisions (you reconsider)," Glenn said. "I think when the clock got to 11 seconds (in the fourth quarter), I could have easily called a timeout there and forced a punt, but I don't think one play determined the outcome of the game. We ended up getting a sack on the play.

"There are other plays in that game that, to me, determined the outcome of that game."

Perhaps the call on fourth-and-1 from the Packers 9 with just over 11 minutes remaining. The Jets tried to draw the defense offside, then took a delay-of-game penalty and opted for a field goal to go up 17-7.

"I was willing to go up two scores just with the way the defense was playing at that time," Glenn said. "I felt like that was the smart thing for us to do."

But Green Bay marched down the field for a touchdown on its next possession. The Packers tied it with 2:59 left on a drive set up by Skyy Moore's 63-yard punt return.

"It was a very winnable game and the defense gave us so many opportunities to capitalize on it," left tackle Olu Fashanu said. "For myself and the offense, we weren't able to capitalize.

"So I think that's why this game hurts a little bit more than others."

Through two games, the offense hasn't turned the ball over. That's a positive sign, especially since Geno Smith led the NFL last season with 17 interceptions for Las Vegas. On special teams, Isaiah Williams fumbled two punt returns against Green Bay, but Qwan'tez Stiggers recovered both.

Speaking of turnovers, the Jets could've sealed the game if they capitalized on the four fumbles they forced. They recovered only one and Green Bay had five fumbles total. Getting turnovers remains an issue for the defense, which still hasn't had an interception in an NFL-record 19 consecutive games.

"Sometimes the ball just bounces a certain way, you know?" safety Dane Belton said.

Andre Cisco. The veteran safety stepped in Sunday for the injured Minkah Fitzpatrick and was one of the few bright spots for the Jets with five tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, a pass defensed and a forced fumble.

The running game. New York finished with just 67 yards on 27 carries, a measly 2.5 yards per attempt. Breece Hall had only 29 yards on 16 rushes (1.8 yards per carry) after running for 102 against Tennessee in the opener. The offensive line, which was terrific in Week 1, didn't provide much running room.

Glenn had no immediate updates on TE Mason Taylor (thumb), WR Arian Smith (knee), LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball (ankle), LB Kiko Mauigoa (quadriceps) or DT David Onyemata (groin).

13 — That's how many accepted penalties the Jets had against Green Bay, which resulted in 156 penalty yards. New York has 21 penalties through two games, second in the NFL behind the Packers' 26.

Glenn will be preparing the Jets to face the Lions (1-1) on Sunday in Detroit, where he was the defensive coordinator for four seasons under Dan Campbell before getting the head coaching job in New York.

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