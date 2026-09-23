World's largest copper mine halts operations after worker death

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 23, 2026 at 1:40 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 23, 2026 at 12:18 p.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: A BHP Group logo is displayed on their building in Adelaide, Australia, September 18, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: A BHP Group logo is displayed on their building in Adelaide, Australia, September 18, 2025.(REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo)

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SANTIAGO, Sept 23 — Operations at the world's largest ​copper mine, BHP's Escondida mine in Chile, were suspended on Wednesday after ‌a worker was killed in an accident, the firm ⁠said.

BHP said the ​worker had been ⁠killed while carrying out maintenance work. ‌The union representing ‌the site had previously told Reuters ⁠that the accident ⁠involved a front-end loader frequently used by the industry.

"All operational activities at the mine have been suspended," BHP said in a statement, without giving a ‌timeline for when they ​may restart.

Typically in Chile, mines may only kick off activities after a fatal incident once inspectors verify that conditions are safe enough for a restart.

Escondida is located in Chile's Atacama Desert. BHP ​operates the mine, while Rio Tinto ‌holds a ‌30% ⁠stake and Japan-based JECO Corp 12.5%.

BHP had estimated the site would produce up to 1.28 million metric tons of the ‌red metal this year.

(Reporting ​by Fabian Cambero; ‌Writing by Kylie ⁠Madry; ​Editing by Franklin Paul, Anthony Esposito and Nick ​Zieminski)

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