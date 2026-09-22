FARMINGTON — A new justice center could be in Davis County's future after the county commission was presented a proposal on Sept. 1, which would bring together county attorney offices and a new courthouse in one building.

With Davis County's continuous population growth and court operations currently occurring across three separate courthouses in Farmington, Bountiful and Layton, a Davis County project document discussed how one justice center could solve many problems.

"All three (courthouses) carry security deficiencies. None meets current courthouse design standards for safety, accessibility, or capacity," the document stated. "Running three aging buildings costs taxpayers more to maintain, scatters services across the county, and leaves the security problems unfixed."

At a total cost of $171.2 million, a five-story, 179,296-square-foot facility would replace the current Farmington courthouse and cost Davis County $29.2 million, according to the document. A state share met through an annual appropriation over 20 to 30 years was also mentioned in the document to help pay for the building.

The funds from a new Davis County sales tax could also help cover the county's share of the state-led initiative to build the new justice center.

The justice center would hold 12 state courtrooms, one justice courtroom and two shelled courtrooms, according to the document. The court tenant space would take up 140,971 square feet of the building, and a raised in-custody transportation corridor would connect to the county jail, which would be located right next door along with the sheriff's office.

"The raised transportation corridor saves transportation costs for the sheriffs and moves in-custody defendants directly between the jail and the courtrooms, so they never share hallways with jurors, witnesses, or families," the document states.

The Layton Courthouse would also be sold, returning $7.5 million to the State General Fund, while the Bountiful Courthouse's lease would end and ongoing operations and maintenance costs would be cut there as well, according to the document.

"Davis County residents deserve courts that are secure, accessible, and close to home," the document stated. "A single Justice Center in Farmington delivers that on less state-maintained square footage than the county has now."