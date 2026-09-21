Man dies in Sandy after being crushed by skid steer

SANDY — A man died Sunday afternoon after he was crushed by the bucket of a skid steer that he was helping to move.

Sandy police responded to a report of an accident at 1 p.m. in the area of 1500 East and 11000 South. A man in his 50s had been assisting in moving a skid steer when he got crushed by its bucket, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital but later died, police said. Sandy Police Sgt. Michael Olsen said that as of now, police believe it was a "tragic accident."

Olsen said the man was a homeowner in the area. No other details on the victim have been released.