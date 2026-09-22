Goldman appoints Simon Lyons UK investment banking co-head

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Sept 22 — Goldman Sachs has appointed Simon Lyons as co-head of UK investment banking, ​a spokesperson for the US bank confirmed. Lyons will join as a partner alongside co-head Nimesh Khiroya.

Previously co-head of Europe ‌for Ardea Partners and a founding partner at PJT Partners, Lyons will be based in ⁠London and is expected to ​join later this year, they ⁠said. The banker joins at a time when the US bank ‌has stretched out its market ‌share lead in UK and European dealmaking.

Goldman Sachs ranks top ⁠for UK M&A so far this ⁠year with $175 billion in value from 69 deals, according to LSEG data. In the UK, it advised Unilever Foods in its merger with McCormick, Tate & Lyle on its takeover by Ingredion and Zurich on its takeover of Beazley.

By the summer, Goldman Sachs ‌had grown its share of mergers and acquisitions ​advisory work involving Europe, the Middle East and Africa in the first half of 2026, capturing the biggest slice of the market in the period for nearly a decade, LSEG data showed.

He spent the earlier part of his career at UBS where he was head of UK M&A.

Goldman has made a number of ​senior hires in Europe recently including David Benichou, who joined in 2026 ‌from Morgan Stanley as ‌co-head ⁠of investment banking for France, Belgium, and Luxembourg, Carsten Woehrn, who joined in 2024 from JPMorgan as co-head of European M&A, along with Philippe Gallone, who joined in 2024 from Moelis as head of healthcare ‌for Europe, Middle East ​and Africa.

Lyons was an adviser to ‌NatWest on its acquisition ⁠of Evelyn Partners ​and UK-listed Mitie on its sale to British outsourcer OCS.

(Editing by Anousha Sakoui and ​Louise Heavens)