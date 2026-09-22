CD&R and Warburg Pincus in joint bid for Canaccord Wealth, sources say

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LONDON, Sept 22 — Private equity groups CD&R and Warburg ​Pincus are in talks to buy Canaccord Genuity's British wealth arm, Canaccord Wealth, two people familiar ‌with the matter said.

The firms are in advanced discussions over a joint ⁠takeover after emerging as ​a leading bidder in an ⁠auction process launched last year, the sources said.

Canaccord ‌Wealth could be ‌valued at more than 1 billion pounds ($1.34 billion), ⁠sources told Reuters in October ⁠2025.

Spokespeople for CD&R and Warburg Pincus declined to comment. Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Wealth did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

There has been a string of deals in the UK in the wealth management ‌and financial advice market in recent ​years as firms look for greater scale and attempt to capitalise on rising demand for wealth services. Britain's NatWest Group earlier this year bought Evelyn Partners for 2.7 billion pounds ($3.6 billion).

Fenchurch, a boutique investment bank, has been advising Canaccord Genuity on the sale, ​sources previously told Reuters. BlackRock-owned private credit firm HPS, which ‌has held a ‌minority ⁠stake in Canaccord Wealth since 2021, was expected to offload its shares as part of a sale, the report added.

Canaccord Wealth provides investment management, financial planning and ‌wealth advisory services to ​private clients in Britain and ‌internationally.

($1 = 0.7487 pounds)

($1 = ⁠0.7482 pounds)

(Reporting ​by Amy-Jo Crowley in London; Editing by Anousha Sakoui and ​Emelia Sithole-Matarise)