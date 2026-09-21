Giants QB Jaxson Dart (knee) ruled of game, goes for X-ray

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Sep 22 (Field Level Media) - Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart ​left New York's Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a knee injury sustained ‌on the team's first possession, and he was ruled out for the ⁠night during the third ​quarter.

The 23-year-old second-year QB underwent ⁠X-rays, according to ESPN, and there was no ‌immediate word on ‌the severity of the injury.

Dart had his left knee ⁠appear to buckle after he ⁠was hit high by Byron Young and lower by Josaiah Stewart of the Rams on a third-down incomplete pass with 11:20 left in the opening quarter.

Dart immediately grabbed the knee but eventually was able ‌to walk off the field. He ​was checked out in the medical tent on the sideline before he walked to the locker room under his own power a short time later.

Dart was 3 of 5 for 20 yards on the drive.

Jameis Winston entered as quarterback on New York's next possession.

Dart ​is viewed as the Giants' eventual franchise quarterback. He passed ‌for 2,272 yards, ‌15 ⁠touchdowns and five interceptions in 14 games (12 starts) as a rookie last season. He also rushed for 487 yards and nine scores.

This year, Dart led New York to ‌a season-opening win over ​the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. ‌13, completing 23 ⁠of 29 ​passes for 230 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

(--Field ​Level Media)