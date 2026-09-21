Giants QB Jaxson Dart (knee) ruled of game, goes for X-ray

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes
Sep 22 (Field Level Media) - Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart left New York's Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a knee injury sustained on the team's first possession, and he was ruled out for the night during the third quarter.
The 23-year-old second-year QB underwent X-rays, according to ESPN, and there was no immediate word on the severity of the injury.
Dart had his left knee appear to buckle after he was hit high by Byron Young and lower by Josaiah Stewart of the Rams on a third-down incomplete pass with 11:20 left in the opening quarter.
Dart immediately grabbed the knee but eventually was able to walk off the field. He was checked out in the medical tent on the sideline before he walked to the locker room under his own power a short time later.
Dart was 3 of 5 for 20 yards on the drive.
Jameis Winston entered as quarterback on New York's next possession.
Dart is viewed as the Giants' eventual franchise quarterback. He passed for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 14 games (12 starts) as a rookie last season. He also rushed for 487 yards and nine scores.
This year, Dart led New York to a season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 13, completing 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
(--Field Level Media)