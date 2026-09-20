Packers WR Jayden Reed (neck) in hospital overnight but 'doing much better'

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Sep 21 (Field Level Media) - The Green Bay Packers said wide receiver Jayden Reed will spend the night ​in a New York-area hospital and won't return home with the team after his scary neck injury early in the game against the New York Jets on Sunday in ‌East Rutherford, N.J.

After Green Bay's 20-17 overtime win, Packers coach Matt LaFleur also said that right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele (knee) "could be out ⁠for a long time," after also exiting ​with an injury early on Sunday.

The receiver posted ⁠to X after the game: "Doing much better, appreciate all the prayers and support," with a praying ‌hands emoji and a "Go Pack ‌Go" hashtag.

Reed and Bako-Bewele sustained their injuries on the second and third plays ⁠from scrimmage.

Reed was braced and placed on a spine board ⁠after he caught a swing pass left and took a big hit from two converging defenders. Reed let go of the ball, twisted to the ground and medical personnel entered the field of play almost immediately as the receiver went down to the turf.

Within minutes, the entire Packers bench had come on the field to address Reed, who was being treated ‌for a head and neck injury. Medical personnel loaded Reed onto ​a cart and he was immediately ruled out of the game.

After the game, Packers safety Evan Williams told reporters he could see a little bit of movement from Reed on the spine board.

The Packers lost Bako-Bewele on the very next play. Most of his Green Bay teammates were back on the field to console Bako-Bewele, whose reaction indicated a serious right knee injury.

The veteran's right leg was placed in an air cast. Trainers helped get Bako- Bewele ​on a motorized cart to exit the field, and the Packers ruled him out for the remainder of ‌the game.

It only ‌got worse for ⁠Green Bay's banged-up offensive line, as left guard Aaron Banks departed with a toe injury and his replacement, Donovan Jennings, left with a hand issue. Banks missed the season opener due to knee tendinitis.

Reed, 26, embarked on his fourth season with the Packers and had three catches for 20 yards in ‌the season-opening loss to Minnesota. ​Through 42 career games, he has 142 receptions for ‌1,881 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Bako-Bewele, ⁠27, previously known ​as Zach Tom, is in his fifth season with the Packers and his fourth season as a starting ​tackle.

(--Field Level Media)