Report: Saints OT Kelvin Banks Jr. to have ankle surgery

By Field Level Media | Updated - Sept. 21, 2026 at 12:12 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 21, 2026 at 10:08 a.m.

 
Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (71) walks off the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (71) walks off the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. (David Banks-Imagn Images)

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Sep 21 (Field Level Media) - New ​Orleans Saints left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. is scheduled to undergo ‌ankle surgery and will be out indefinitely, NFL ⁠Network reported Monday.

Banks, ​22, was carted ⁠off late in the third quarter ‌of a 24-17 ‌victory over the Baltimore Ravens on ⁠Sunday. An MRI ⁠on Monday confirmed a severe high ankle sprain, according to the report.

Banks is now set to miss game action for the first time ‌since New Orleans selected ​him ninth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He started all 17 games last year as a rookie and started the first two games this season.

Asim Richards, 25, replaced Banks ​and will likely step into the ‌starting lineup ‌in ⁠his absence. A fifth-round draft pick by Dallas in 2023, Richards has played in 38 games (five starts) over the ‌last four seasons.

The ​Saints (1-1) are scheduled to ‌face the ⁠Las Vegas ​Raiders in their home opener Sunday.

(--Field Level ​Media)

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