Report: Saints OT Kelvin Banks Jr. to have ankle surgery

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Sep 21 (Field Level Media) - New Orleans Saints left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. is scheduled to undergo ankle surgery and will be out indefinitely, NFL Network reported Monday.
Banks, 22, was carted off late in the third quarter of a 24-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. An MRI on Monday confirmed a severe high ankle sprain, according to the report.
Banks is now set to miss game action for the first time since New Orleans selected him ninth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He started all 17 games last year as a rookie and started the first two games this season.
Asim Richards, 25, replaced Banks and will likely step into the starting lineup in his absence. A fifth-round draft pick by Dallas in 2023, Richards has played in 38 games (five starts) over the last four seasons.
The Saints (1-1) are scheduled to face the Las Vegas Raiders in their home opener Sunday.
(--Field Level Media)