Belgium's Aikido launches cybersecurity AI model as demand for local tools grows

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Sept 21 — Belgian cybersecurity firm Aikido ​on Monday released an open-weight artificial intelligence model ‌designed for cybersecurity applications, seeking to help ⁠companies use ​AI security ⁠tools without sending sensitive ‌code to ‌external providers.

Rising concern over criminals ⁠using AI ⁠to identify and exploit software vulnerabilities has fuelled demand for defensive AI tools that can be run locally.

• 'Altar' ‌is a ​compressed & customized version of Z.AI's open model GLM-5.3 and will be available openly for local deployments, the company said

• The model will be ​deployed in Aikido solutions ‌deployed to ‌customers ⁠such as Belgian bank Belfius.

• Aikido, one of Europe's leadingcybersecurity firms, reached a $1 billion (871.31 ‌million euros) valuation ​in January.

(1 ‌euro = $1.1477)

(Reporting by Leo ⁠Marchandon ​in Gdansk; Editing by Matt ​Scuffham)