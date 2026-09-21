Priority Technology to go private in $1.6 billion CEO-led deal

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 21, 2026 at 9:13 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 21, 2026 at 6:30 a.m.

 
U.S. 100 dollar banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Kiev, Ukraine, October 31, 2016.

U.S. 100 dollar banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Kiev, Ukraine, October 31, 2016. (REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Illustration)

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Sept 21 — Payments and banking solutions provider Priority ​Technology Holdings said on Monday it had agreed to be taken private ‌by a group led by Chairman and CEO ⁠Thomas Priore in ​a deal valued ⁠at about $1.6 billion.

• The group will ‌pay $8.05 per share ‌in cash for those it does ⁠not already own, ⁠representing a 65% premium to the stock's unaffected price before the initial proposal was disclosed in November 2025.

• The agreed price is more than ‌30% above Priore's initial ​offer of $6 to $6.15 per share.

• Funds advised by Searchlight Capital Partners have provided equity commitments for the acquisition.

• The transaction was unanimously recommended by a special committee of independent directors following ​a review conducted with its legal ‌and financial ‌advisers.

• ⁠The agreement includes a $15.75 million termination fee for Priority and a $35.25 million reverse-termination fee payable by the buyer.

• The transaction ‌is expected to ​close in the ‌first half of ⁠2027.

(Reporting ​by Pragyan Kalita in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet ​Das)

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