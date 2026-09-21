US coffee chain Starbucks plans global tech centre in India

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CHENNAI, Sept 21 — US coffee chain ​Starbucks has signed a pact to set up a global capability ‌centre (GCC) in the southern Indian city of Chennai, ⁠creating roughly ​800 technology jobs, the ⁠Tamil Nadu state government said ‌on Monday.

Starbucks, ‌which has roughly 500 cafes in India ⁠through its ⁠joint venture with Tata Consumer Products, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside office hours.

The move comes days after US ‌pharmacy chain Walgreens ​signed a pact with the Tamil Nadu government to establish a GCC in the state's capital, already home to tech centres of global corporates including Citi, Barclays and American Express.

GCCs ​have moved beyond low-cost back-office ‌support, with ‌global ⁠business groups using these centres to support headquarters through higher-value functions such as finance and software development, as well ‌as research and ​development.

(Reporting by Praveen ‌Paramasivam in Chennai ⁠and ​Haripriya Suresh in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane ​Venkatraman)