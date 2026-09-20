Meta's Facebook, Instagram recover after brief outage in US

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Sept 20 — Meta's social media platforms Facebook and ​Instagram recovered after a brief outage disrupted service for thousands ‌of users in the U.S. on Sunday, according ⁠to outage tracking ​website Downdetector.com.

The disruption ⁠began around 8:55 p.m. ET and ‌peaked at ‌more than 17,000 reports of outages ⁠on Facebook and ⁠over than 5,000 reports on Instagram, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from multiple sources.

Reports of outages had fallen sharply ‌by about 10 p.m. ​ET, indicating the services had largely recovered.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the outage.

Since the numbers on Downdetector are based on user-submitted reports, ​the actual number of affected ‌users may vary.

Facebook ‌and ⁠Instagram experienced a similar outage in July, when Downdetector logged as many as 4,808 reports of issues on ‌Facebook and 2,829 ​on Instagram.

(Reporting by ‌Rishabh Jaiswal in ⁠Bengaluru; ​Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips; Editing by Nivedita ​Bhattacharjee)