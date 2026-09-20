Packers' Jayden Reed and Zach Bako-Bewele carted off on consecutive plays vs Jets

By Dennis Waszak Jr., Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 20, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 20, 2026 at 12:17 p.m.

 
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) is taken off the field following an injury during an NFL football game againt the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) is taken off the field following an injury during an NFL football game againt the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed and right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele were carted off the field with injuries on consecutive plays on the opening drive of the game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Packers announced Reed has a neck injury, while Bewele hurt a knee. Both were ruled out for the rest of the game.

On the Packers' second offensive play, Reed caught a short pass from Jordan Love and was hit hard by Demario Davis, whose left shoulder pad appeared to hit the receiver flush in the helmet, after a 4-yard gain. The Packers wide receiver went down quickly and was face down on the turf and writhing in pain.

Packers trainers and medical personnel immediately rushed onto the field to check on Reed, who was turned over onto his back. After a few minutes, Reed was strapped on a back board and loaded onto the cart as the entire Packers sideline surrounded him — many of them on a knee and praying. Several Jets defensive players, including Davis, also remained near Reed.

After a delay of several minutes, play resumed and Love threw an incompletion on third down. Bako-Bewele, who was blocking Jets rookie pass rusher David Bailey, was down and punching the turf.

The medical staff came out again — along with the entire Packers sideline — and Bako-Bewele was helped onto a cart. He was sitting up, slapped hands with teammates wishing him well and waved as he was driven inside the stadium.

Anthony Belton replaced Bako-Bewele at right tackle.

Packers guard Aaron Banks (toe) and defensive tackle Anthony Campbell (ankle) were questionable to return after being hurt in the first half. Banks missed the season opener with a knee injury.

Jets linebackers Marcelino McCrary-Ball (ankle) and Kiko Mauigoa (quadriceps) and defensive lineman David Onyemata (groin) were all ruled out after halftime.

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See AP's full NFL coverage here

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