Browns place RB Dylan Sampson (knee) on injured reserve

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Sep 15 (Field Level Media) - Cleveland Browns placed Dylan Sampson ​on injured reserve on Tuesday with a knee injury and signed fellow running back Jaleel McLaughlin to ‌the active roster from the practice squad.

Sampson, 22, was hurt returning a kickoff ⁠in the first quarter ​of Cleveland's 34-10 loss to ⁠the host Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. He is listed ‌as the backup to ‌starter Quinshon Judkins on the depth chart. Sampson ⁠will miss at least the ⁠next four games.

He rushed 65 times for 175 yards and added 33 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games (two starts) during his rookie season last year. Sampson was selected by Cleveland in the fourth ‌round of the 2025 NFL Draft ​out of Tennessee.

Raheim Sanders is expected to serve as the backup to Judkins for the Browns (0-1), who will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1) on Sunday afternoon.

McLaughlin, who turned 26 on Sunday, played in 41 games (nine starts) from 2023-25 for the Denver Broncos, who signed him as an ​undrafted free agent in 2023 out of Youngstown State. He ‌rushed 226 times ‌for ⁠1,093 yards and three touchdowns and added 59 receptions for 263 yards and four TDs for Denver.

The Browns also signed running back Eric Gray, punter Wes Pahl and offensive tackles ‌Obinna Eze and Xavier ​Truss to the practice squad ‌on Tuesday. Defensive ⁠tackle Chris ​Williams and cornerback D'Angelo Ross were released from the practice squad.

(--Field ​Level Media)