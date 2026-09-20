Zverev powers Germany into Davis Cup Final 8 with a swift win over Prizmic, Britain also advances

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

HALLE, Germany — Alexander Zverev sent Germany through to the Davis Cup Final 8, outclassing Dino Prizmic on Sunday to secure a 3-1 victory over Croatia.

Zverev took just 77 minutes to ease to a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Prizmic, who was ranked more than 100 places below the U.S. Open and French Open champion.

Just like in Saturday's victory over Matej Dodig, the second-ranked Zverev dominated on the indoor hardcourt in Halle, Germany, with Prizmic having no break-point chances.

Earlier Sunday, Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz overcame Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 7-5, 6-2 to hand Zverev the opportunity to send Germany to the Final 8 in Bologna, Italy, in November.

Britain also advanced on Sunday, with doubles pair Henry Patten and Neal Skupski beating Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo 6-3, 6-4 to secure a 3-0 win over Ecuador.

___

See AP's full tennis coverage here