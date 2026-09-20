Zverev powers Germany into Davis Cup Final 8 with a swift win over Prizmic, Britain also advances

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 20, 2026 at 8:10 a.m.

 
Germany's Alexander Zverev plays Croatia's Dino Prizmic during their Davis Cup tennis match in Halle, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays Croatia's Dino Prizmic during their Davis Cup tennis match in Halle, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP)

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HALLE, Germany — Alexander Zverev sent Germany through to the Davis Cup Final 8, outclassing Dino Prizmic on Sunday to secure a 3-1 victory over Croatia.

Zverev took just 77 minutes to ease to a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Prizmic, who was ranked more than 100 places below the U.S. Open and French Open champion.

Just like in Saturday's victory over Matej Dodig, the second-ranked Zverev dominated on the indoor hardcourt in Halle, Germany, with Prizmic having no break-point chances.

Earlier Sunday, Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz overcame Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 7-5, 6-2 to hand Zverev the opportunity to send Germany to the Final 8 in Bologna, Italy, in November.

Britain also advanced on Sunday, with doubles pair Henry Patten and Neal Skupski beating Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo 6-3, 6-4 to secure a 3-0 win over Ecuador.

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See AP's full tennis coverage here

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