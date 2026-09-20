Teqball gets its kicks at the Asian Games

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NAGOYA, Japan — You had to move quickly to see teqball, one of the new sports on view at the Asian Games.

Competition wrapped up Sunday in the sport — the official opening day of the games. Several other new sports in the Asian Games also got early start days before the games officially opened on Saturday. This helped accommodate a crowded schedule.

More than 11,-000 athletes from 45 countries and regions will compete in 43 sports before the games close on Oct. 4.

Teqball combines football skills with a soccer-like ball that bounces on a curved table resembling a table tennis table. Teqball was created in 2014 in Hungary.

Teqball resembles, very roughly, the game of sepaktakraw, which is popular in Southeast Asia. In that game, players kick a ball over a net and show off their skills as acrobats.

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