Tennis-Zverev beats Shelton to win US Open title

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NEW YORK, Sept 13 — Top seed Alexander Zverev banished bitter U.S. Open memories to beat American Ben Shelton ​6-3 7-6(2) 5-7 6-2 in the final on Sunday, capturing the title six years after letting a golden opportunity slip through his fingers.

The German squandered a two-set lead ‌in the 2020 title match against Austrian Dominic Thiem but now armed with a champion's mentality following his breakthrough triumph ⁠at Roland Garros in June, he broke American ​hearts with a devastating display against Shelton.

The home ⁠fans were desperate to see Shelton end a 23-year American men's Grand Slam drought but ‌the eighth seed never found ‌his top form in his first major final.

In a battle between two of tennis' ⁠most explosive players, it was Zverev who had all ⁠the early firepower, as Shelton's inexperience showed with a double fault on break point in the opening game.

Shelton produced one of the points of the match in the sixth game, scrambling to reach a drop shot and prevailing in a tense exchange at the net.

Encouraged by his team, the American mixed in serve-and-volley tactics in an attempt to ‌shift the momentum, but the move proved ineffective and he handed ​Zverev the set with a double fault.

The partisan crowd tried to get under Zverev's skin in the second set, cheering wildly after he produced a double fault in the ninth game. But the German refused to get distracted, surging to a 5-0 lead in the tiebreak as the fans desperately chanted "Let's go, Ben!"

Zverev looked like he would roll to the finish line in the third set as he saved a break point in the sixth ​game with a lethal backhand winner.

Shelton's frustration boiled over two games later when he slipped and crashed to ‌the court, prompting ‌the American to ⁠let out an expletive.

But Shelton dug in his heels, subduing his opponent with a series of powerful groundstrokes from the baseline to break serve and force a fourth set.

Shelton's resilience only delayed the inevitable as Zverev came through a 25-shot rally to secure an early break in the ‌deciding set. He never let ​go of that advantage as he finally got the ‌chance to hoist the U.S. ⁠Open trophy on ​his 11th appearance at the hardcourt major.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery and Shrivathsa Sridhar in New York; editing ​by Pritha Sarkar)