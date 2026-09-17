WTA roundup: Liudmila Samsonova upsets top seed in Guadalajara

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

Sep 18 (Field Level Media) - Eighth-seeded Liudmila Samsonova is through to her first ​semifinal of the year after upsetting top-seeded Marta Kostyuk 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the Guadalajara Open on Thursday in Mexico.

Samsonova, a ‌27-year-old Russian, had been to the quarterfinals of three other events this year. Her last semifinal ⁠appearance came in June 2025 at ​Berlin.

Kostyuk, a 24-year-old Ukrainian, was playing ⁠her first match of the week. She received a first-round bye, then ‌got a walkover ‌through the second round when her scheduled opponent, Taylor Townsend, withdrew ⁠due to a medical situation that required ⁠emergency surgery. Townsend's social media post didn't provide details of the operation.

Samsonova will oppose Peyton Stearns in the semifinal. Stearns won an all-U.S. quarterfinal Thursday night against Sloane Stephens, prevailing 7-6 (6), 6-4. Stephens failed to take advantage of three match points in the first-set tiebreaker.

The ‌other semifinal will feature second-seeded Iva Jovic, the ​defending champion, and sixth-seeded Cristina Bucsa of Spain. Jovic routed seventh- seeded Magdalena Frech of Poland 6-2, 6-1, and Bucsa dumped third-seeded Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic 6-0, 6-4.

SP Open

Mary Stoiana pulled away for a 7-6 (5), 6-1 win over the Czech Republic's Dominika Salkova in the second round at Sao Paulo to qualify for a WTA Tour ​quarterfinal for the first time.

Stoiana, 23, helped Texas A&M win the 2024 NCAA ‌team championship. She ‌is ranked ⁠116th in the world.

Next up for Stoiana is a matchup with second-seeded Paula Badosa. The Spaniard rallied past Argentina's Jazmin Ortenzi 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Fourth-seeded Anna Blinkova of Russia, seventh-seeded Kaitlin Quevedo of Spain and eighth-seeded Alina Charaeva of ‌Armenia all earned straight-set ​wins. Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands trounced ‌third-seeded Solana Sierra of ⁠Argentina 6-3, ​6-2, and Argentina's Nadia Podoroska got past fifth-seeded Eva Lys of Germany 7-5, 6-2.

(--Field ​Level Media)