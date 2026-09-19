South Korea becomes the first Asian country to reach the Davis Cup finals

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 19, 2026 at 1:48 a.m.

 
India's Dhakshineswar Suresh, front, returns the ball as his teammate N Sriram Balaji watches during a double match of a Davis Cup World second-round qualifier against South Korea's Nam Jisung and Park Uisung in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.

India's Dhakshineswar Suresh, front, returns the ball as his teammate N Sriram Balaji watches during a double match of a Davis Cup World second-round qualifier against South Korea's Nam Jisung and Park Uisung in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

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SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea became the first Asian nation to reach the Davis Cup Final 8 after clinching its match against India 3-1 on Saturday.

The South Koreans came from a set down in both singles matches on Friday to lead 2-0.

It lost the opening doubles Saturday but Soonwoo Kwan beat Sumit Nagal 6-1, 6-2 in the first reverse singles to advance South Korea to the Davis Cup finals in Bologna, Italy, in November.

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