South Korea becomes the first Asian country to reach the Davis Cup finals

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SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea became the first Asian nation to reach the Davis Cup Final 8 after clinching its match against India 3-1 on Saturday.

The South Koreans came from a set down in both singles matches on Friday to lead 2-0.

It lost the opening doubles Saturday but Soonwoo Kwan beat Sumit Nagal 6-1, 6-2 in the first reverse singles to advance South Korea to the Davis Cup finals in Bologna, Italy, in November.

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