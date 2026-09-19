Motorcyclist critically injured after collision with SUV on I-15

By Alex Tumalip, KSL | Posted - Sept. 19, 2026 at 7:48 p.m.

 
The aftermath of a motorcycle collision with an SUV on Interstate 15 in Spanish Fork, Saturday. The motorcyclist was airlifted to Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Utah Highway Patrol trooper Davies Sanchez said.

The aftermath of a motorcycle collision with an SUV on Interstate 15 in Spanish Fork, Saturday. The motorcyclist was airlifted to Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Utah Highway Patrol trooper Davies Sanchez said. (Utah Highway Patrol)

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SPANISH FORK — A motorcyclist is critically injured after a collision with an SUV on southbound Interstate 15 in Spanish Fork on Saturday afternoon.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The road was partially reopened at 6:30 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol trooper Davies Sanchez said.

Speed is being investigated as part of the cause of the collision, Sanchez said.

No other information was immediately available.

This story may be updated.

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Alex Tumalip, KSLAlex Tumalip

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