Kelsey Mitchell scores 33 points to set WNBA season mark as Fever beat Tempo 103-85

By Ian Harrison, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 18, 2026 at 7:56 p.m.

 
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) drives as Toronto Tempo's Ornella Bankole (33) defends during first half WNBA basketball action in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) drives as Toronto Tempo's Ornella Bankole (33) defends during first half WNBA basketball action in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

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TORONTO — Kelsey Mitchell scored 33 points to set a WNBA season scoring record, Caitlin Clark had 28 points and matched a season high with 14 assists and the Indiana Fever beat the Toronto Tempo 103-85 on Friday night for their eighth win in 10 games.

With a 3-pointer in the third quarter, Mitchell eclipsed the 1,021 points A'ja Wilson scored for Las Vegas in 2024. Mitchell has 1,034 points this season.

Mitchell also scored at least 20 points for the 25th consecutive game, extending her WNBA record. She shot 12 for 17 and went 7 for 11 from 3-point range.

Clark shot 7 for 15 and went 2 for 8 from distance for her 14th double-double in her first game since helping the U.S. win the women's FIBA World Cup in Germany. She made 12 free throws without a miss.

The game was the first for both teams following a nearly three-week World Cup break.

Clark also had 14 assists in a home win over Toronto on June 16.

Toronto's Laura Juskaite scored 22 points and Kiki Rice had 18. Isabelle Harrison and Temi Fagbenle each scored 16 points but the Tempo lost their fifth straight.

Toronto started its inaugural season 9-9 but has gone 2-21 since.

The Tempo were without guard Marina Mabrey. On Wednesday, the team said Mabrey will miss the final four games of the season because of a right adductor injury. Mabrey hasn't played since a home loss to Indiana on Aug. 18.

Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley attended the game.

Fever: Host Washington on Sunday.

Tempo: Wrap up their home schedule against New York on Sunday.

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See AP's full WNBA coverage here

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