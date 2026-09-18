Saddiq Bey, Pelicans agree on a 3-year, $55.5 million contract extension

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NEW ORLEANS — Saddiq Bey has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans that will pay the veteran power forward $55.5 million.

Bey's agents with Excel Sports Management announced the extension, which was first reported by ESPN on Thursday night.

Bey averaged 17.7 points and 5.6 rebounds last season, his first in New Orleans and also his first season since missing all of the 2024-25 campaign with a torn ligament in his left knee.

Drafted 19th overall out of Villanova in 2020, Bey spent most of his first three seasons with Detroit before being traded to Atlanta.

He has averaged 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in about 30.4 minutes per game for his career.

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