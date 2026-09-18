Fever's Mitchell surprised by postgame party after setting WNBA scoring record in win at Toronto

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TORONTO — Kelsey Mitchell walked into a postgame celebration without realizing she was the guest of honor.

Mitchell scored 33 points to set a WNBA season scoring record Friday night in a 103-85 victory over the Toronto Tempo.

With a 3-pointer in the third quarter, Mitchell eclipsed the 1,021 points A'ja Wilson scored for Las Vegas in 2024. Mitchell has scored 1,034 points this season.

When confetti rained down as she entered the Fever locker room, Mitchell's first thought was that coach Stephanie White had passed another milestone.

"Then, out of nowhere, everybody started coming my way, and I was like "Oh," and I put two together that it was for me," Mitchell said.

Mitchell also scored at least 20 points for the 25th consecutive game, extending her WNBA record. She shot 12 for 17 and went 7 for 11 from 3-point range.

"I don't think people realize what she's done this year and how insane it's been," teammate Caitlin Clark Clark said about Mitchell. "It's probably not talked about enough, especially in my opinion."

Mitchell came in averaging 25 points. Only Wilson (26.1) is averaging more this season.

"She's playing at another level and it's been really incredible to witness," White said about Mitchell's historic season. "I hope that we don't take it for granted that what we're witnessing is some unprecedented stuff."

In her first game since helping the U.S. win gold at the women's FIBA World Cup, Clark scored 28 points and matched a season high with 14 assists.

It was the 10th time this season that Clark has scored 25 or more points and had 10 or more assists. That's more times than any other WNBA player has ever done it over their entire career.

Indiana improved to 27-14 with three games remaining in the regular season, the same record as Atlanta. Las Vegas, Atlanta and Indiana all are vying to secure home-court advantage in the opening round.

"Our goal is to gain homecourt advantage because that is really important, especially in that three-game series," Clark said.

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