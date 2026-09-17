Get-in price for Knicks' opener against 76ers tops $1,250

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Sep 17 (Field Level Media) - The get-in price for tickets ​to the New York Knicks' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers is $1,251, according to TicketData.com.

That figure is ‌higher than the get-in price for any regular-season game during the 2025-26 ⁠season.

The reigning NBA champions ​opened single-game ticket sales to ⁠the general public on Wednesday, and the get-in price ‌for the Oct. ‌20 opener at Madison Square Garden hit $1,363. The figure ⁠had spiked as high as $1,408 ⁠this week when single-game tickets were first made available to Knicks Fan First Chase cardholders on Monday.

The season opener is shaping up to be one of the marquee games of the regular season.

In addition to ‌the Knicks coming off the franchise's ​first NBA championship in 53 years, the 76ers signed LeBron James and acquired Jaylen Brown over the offseason to team with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The get-in price for the game reached as high as $1,962 when TicketData.com began tracking it after the matchup was announced ​in August.

The average get-in price for the Knicks' 45 scheduled ‌preseason and regular ‌season ⁠home games is currently $262. That is more than double that of any other team, with tickets to get into Los Angeles Lakers home games averaging $130, followed by the Boston ‌Celtics at $99.

At the other ​end of the spectrum, the ‌current average get-in price ⁠for Charlotte ​Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies home games both sit at just $23.

(--Field ​Level Media)