New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson to make an appearance on 'Law & Order: SVU' this fall

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 17, 2026 at 2:31 p.m.

 
Hannah Berner, left, speaks with Ali Brunson as New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson sits next to her at a match between Ben Shelton, of the United States, and Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York.

Hannah Berner, left, speaks with Ali Brunson as New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson sits next to her at a match between Ben Shelton, of the United States, and Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

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NEW YORK — New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson will make a guest-starring appearance on "Law & Order: SVU" this fall.

NBC announced Thursday that Brunson will appear in the season's fifth episode, which is scheduled to air Nov. 5. Details on Brunson's exact role weren't revealed.

Brunson already is set to host the season premiere of "Saturday Night Live" on Sept. 26. He made an appearance Monday in the opening of the Emmy Awards telecast that was hosted by "Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay.

Hargitay is a Knicks fan who attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals as New York rallied from a 29-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106, a victory that sparked the franchise to its first title since 1973. Hargitay and Brunson hugged on the court after the game.

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