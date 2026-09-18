Draper aquarium celebrates landmark birth of otter pups

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL | Posted - Sept. 18, 2026 at 1:41 p.m.

 
The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium recently welcomed two Asian small-clawed otter pups.

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium recently welcomed two Asian small-clawed otter pups. (Loveland Living Planet Aquarium)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper celebrates the birth of Asian small-clawed otter pups.
  • Born on June 6 to parents Kai and Emmie, the pups are the first of the species to be born at the aquarium.
  • The public is invited to participate in an upcoming naming contest for the babies.

DRAPER — The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium just celebrated a landmark birth of Asian small-clawed otter pups.

The two little babies, one male and one female, were born on June 6 to parents Kai and Emmie. Their births mark the first time the species has been born at the aquarium.

"Since their arrival, the pups have been growing and developing behind the scenes with mom and dad, giving the family time and space to bond together," the aquarium said in a statement.

The pups are now adjusting to their habitat and have begun training with the animal care team, but they will still periodically spend time behind the scenes and may not always be visible to guests. The babies are reaching "important development milestones" under the care of their parents and the veterinary teams.

"The birth of these pups is a very special milestone for Loveland Living Planet Aquarium and a testament to the dedication of our animal care team," said Michelle Kaylor, director of zoological operations. "We're thrilled to watch them grow alongside Kai and Emmie and to share their story with our guests."

In the next few weeks, the aquarium will open up a naming contest for the "otterly" adorable new residents.

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium recently welcomed two Asian small-clawed otter pups.
The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium recently welcomed two Asian small-clawed otter pups. (Photo: Loveland Living Planet Aquarium)

The otter habitat is funded by The Dell Loy Hansen Family Foundation, which works with the aquarium to expand educational opportunities for students in Utah, especially those in underserved communities.

"These Asian small-clawed otter pups provide a unique opportunity to inspire curiosity, connect students with the natural world, and teach the importance of protecting biodiversity. We believe experiences like these help educators bring science to life while building more informed and engaged communities," said Keri Hale, co-chair of the Dell Loy Hansen Family Foundation.

Kai and Emmie are a bonded otter pair who were brought to the aquarium as part of a species survival plan from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Kai came from an aquarium in Hong Kong and his partner Emmie came from Discovery Cove in Florida.

"Since their introduction, Kai and Emmie have formed a strong and affectionate bond. Asian small-clawed otters are monogamous and typically mate for life, and the connection between this pair grew quickly. They spend their days sharing food, playfully splashing through their habitat and curling up together for afternoon naps," the aquarium said last fall.

Kai can often be seen bringing Emmie little gifts, such as sticks, stones or fish. This is a common behavior among bonded otter pairs in both the wild and human care.

Because Kai and Emmie came from different populations, their offspring adds crucial genetic diversity to the existing Asian small-clawed otter population in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums program. Asian small-clawed otters are the smallest species of river otter, stretching up to two feet long and weighing less than 10 pounds.

Updates on the otters will be posted on the aquarium's social media, which will be hosting a mini series all about the pups as they grow.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Cassidy Wixom, KSLCassidy Wixom
Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL. She covers Utah, Wasatch and Summit County communities, arts and entertainment, Utah courts and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.

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