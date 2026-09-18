Volkswagen crisis worsens with profit warning over Porsche-led $11.5 billion hit

By Christina Amann and Christoph Steitz, Reuters | Updated - Sept. 18, 2026 at 10:32 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 18, 2026 at 9:27 a.m.

 
Volkswagen logo at the carmaker's main German plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, September 17, 2026.

Volkswagen logo at the carmaker's main German plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, September 17, 2026. (REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen)

2 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 18 — Volkswagen slashed its outlook ​on Friday as it flagged €10 billion ($11.5 billion) in one-off items related to its stake in luxury sports car ‌maker Porsche, provisions for job cuts and a weak Chinese market.

The news raises questions ⁠over Volkswagen's Porsche brand, ​which has been hardest hit ⁠by US tariffs and collapsing demand for foreign luxury brands ‌in China, creating ‌a perfect storm for the division that posted a ⁠profit margin of just 1.1% ⁠last year.

Shares in Volkswagen, the world's second-largest automaker, closed 5.6% lower on the announcement, while Porsche's stock fell 3.3%. Volkswagen's top shareholder Porsche SE also cut its outlook, sending its shares 4.9% lower.

New mid-term assumptions for Porsche, of ‌which Volkswagen owns 75.4%, led to an ​impairment of some €6 billion, it said.

The profit warning deepens a crisis at Volkswagen, which earlier this month managed to agree far-reaching cuts with unions in the face of fierce competition from Asian rivals and stagnant demand in Europe.

Volkswagen, which also includes the Audi, Skoda and Seat brands among ​others, now expects a profit margin of 1% at the most ‌in 2026, having ‌previously ⁠guided for 4.0% to 5.5%.

It warned of a "further deterioration in the market environment, especially in China, as well as an accelerated shift in demand in favour of battery-electric vehicles".

This, it said, ‌would lead to lower ​expectations for the Audi and ‌Volkswagen passenger car brands.

($1 = ⁠0.8721 euros)

(Additional ​reporting by Tristan Veyet; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Louise Heavens and ​Alexander Smith)

Photos

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

Business
Christina Amann and Christoph Steitz
    KSL.com Beyond Series
    KSL.com Beyond Business

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  