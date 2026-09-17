NFL says teams can't sign Zxavian Harris and Dae'Quan Wright after they attempted to play for LSU

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NEW YORK — Zxavian Harris and Dae'Quan Wright are ineligible to join any NFL teams this season after they attempted to return to college and play for LSU, the league said in a memo sent to each NFL team.

Harris was a defensive tackle and Wright played tight end for Mississippi during its run to a College Football Playoff semifinal last season. Both had tryouts in the NFL this summer after going undrafted. They then tried joining former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin at LSU and sued for the right to regain their college eligibility.

After the Southeastern Conference passed a rule barring pros from heading back to college to play and a Louisiana court put that restriction on hold, LSU left both players off its roster as it opened its season.

The NFL's letter noted both Harris and Wright "were eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft, returned to college and participated with their college football team after the opening of NFL training camp, and therefore, they are ineligible to visit, try out with or be signed by NFL clubs during the 2026 season."

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the memo, which was dated Wednesday.

Harris and Wright were the only players mentioned in the letter. The NFL acknowledged this list didn't include all 2026 draft-eligible players who returned to college and said teams should contact the league's player personnel department with any questions about a player's eligibility.

The letter also noted it is each team's responsibility to verify a player's eligibility. Discipline for eligibility violations can include fines and/or the loss of draft picks.

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