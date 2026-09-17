Burna Boy to headline halftime at the NFL's first regular-season game in Paris

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LOS ANGELES — Burna Boy is returning to Stade de France for another historic moment, headlining halftime at the NFL's first regular-season game in Paris.

The Grammy-winning Nigerian star will perform Oct. 25 when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the New Orleans Saints at Stade de France, the league announced Thursday. The performance marks a return to the stadium for Burna Boy, who last year became the first African artist to headline Stade de France.

"Paris gave me one of the biggest nights of my career, and to walk back into Stade de France for a moment like this means everything," Burna Boy told The Associated Press in a statement. "The NFL is bringing something to France that has never happened here before, and I get to stand in the middle of it representing African music and I intend to give the people a show they will not forget."

The Paris game is part of the NFL's largest international season to date, with games being played across several countries and four continents. The league is staging a record seven halftime shows as it increasingly pairs its overseas games with major music acts.

Burna Boy joins a lineup that includes Ricky Martin and Pedro Sampaio for the NFL's Rio de Janeiro game on Sept. 27, Ayra Starr in London on Oct. 11, Cage the Elephant in Munich on Nov. 15 and Mexican rock trio The Warning in Mexico City on Nov. 22. The Jonas Brothers performed earlier this month during the league's game in Melbourne.

"The first NFL game in France deserves a halftime moment that matches the occasion, and there is no artist better suited to it than Burna Boy," said Tim Tubito, the NFL's senior director of global game presentation, music and entertainment.

Tubito said Burna Boy's history in the stadium and the popularity of African music in Paris made him a natural choice for the inaugural game.

Burna Boy, whose music draws from Afrobeats, hip-hop, reggae, R&B and other influences, won a Grammy for his 2020 album "Twice as Tall." His catalog includes "African Giant," "Love, Damini" and his most recent album, "No Sign of Weakness."

He has also become one of African music's most prominent touring acts, performing in arenas and stadiums around the world while helping open doors for a generation of African artists reaching increasingly global audiences.

The league has played more than 60 regular-season games outside the United States, with previous stops including London, Munich, Frankfurt, Madrid, Dublin, São Paulo, Mexico City and Toronto. France, Australia and Rio de Janeiro are among the new markets on the 2026 schedule.

Burna Boy's halftime performance will air live in France on France Télévisions and beIN Sports.

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