With mentors like Christan McCaffrey and Matthew McConaughey, Bijan Robinson just gets better

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Bijan Robinson can do it all on the football field as one of the NFL's best all-around running backs.

The Atlanta Falcons' All-Pro is impressive on camera, too.

Robinson studied acting in college and has looked like a natural in a few television roles, including a Colgate commercial.

It helps to have fellow Texas alum Matthew McConaughey give him advice. Robinson is also close to Outer Banks star Jonathan Daviss.

"It's been great. My best friend, he's an actor; Jonathan Daviss. He's about to do a movie. ... So just seeing his process has been awesome," Robinson said on AP's "Football Unfiltered." "But then with Matthew, we talk all the time just about life and just how everything's going. But then seeing what he's doing and seeing how he's still doing it at a high level, I think he's about to come out with a show.

"It's been pretty special like having that relationship with him, just how much that we've grown in that space and the influence that he has on me and in acting and all the things that he's accomplished. I think it's something that I want to continue to keep doing down the line and get better at, but having those guys in my corner has been pretty cool, too."

Robinson led the NFL with 2,298 scrimmage yards last season in his third year in the NFL. He made his second Pro Bowl and was named first-team AP All-Pro running back and second-team at All-Purpose behind Christian McCaffrey.

The two do-everything backs are friends and workout partners in the offseason.

"He's a big brother to me and we talk a lot" Robinson said about McCaffrey. "We talk about random stuff, talk about, obviously football, like from week to week. But just having him is super cool, man. His experience is second to none in this league and the things that he's done has been incredible. And so for having him as a mentor, as a guy that can have my back and can teach me little things on the field, it's been fun to learn from him and I'm gonna continue to learn for him. And hopefully I can even him some things on the field that he might have never heard of or never seen before. It's that kind of relationship that I feel can always get us better."

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