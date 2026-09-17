Tell us: Have you successfully boosted your pay by switching jobs?

By Alicia Wallace, CNN | Posted - Sept. 17, 2026 at 3:22 p.m.

 
Pay raises have not been keeping pace with inflation. For many Americans, that means the only way to get ahead of rising prices is to switch jobs for a higher salary.

Pay raises have not been keeping pace with inflation. For many Americans, that means the only way to get ahead of rising prices is to switch jobs for a higher salary. (Rowan Jordan/iStockphoto/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

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Changing employers can come with some costs; however, the maneuver often serves as an avenue for not only career advancement but also better pay and benefits.

Job-switching has long been one of the best defenses against rising prices.

However, with the labor market stuck in a low-churn, low-hire, low-fire state, fewer workers are being afforded that opportunity. At the same time, workers are contending with the compounding effects from years of fast-rising prices as well as a recent pickup in inflation.

Did you find success in boosting your earnings by job-hopping in the past – especially during the pandemic-era employment expansion? Or have you encountered difficulty in doing so now?

We'd like to talk to you.

If you'd be willing to share your experience with a CNN reporter for possible inclusion in an upcoming article, we'd like to hear from you.

We will not include anything you submit without first reaching out to you.

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