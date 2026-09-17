Hershey defeats lawsuit over Reese's Halloween pumpkins that lacked 'cool' carvings

By Jonathan Stempel, Reuters | Updated - Sept. 17, 2026 at 8:22 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 17, 2026 at 7:30 a.m.

 
The company logo for Hershey Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 4, 2019.

The company logo for Hershey Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 4, 2019. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

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Sept 17 — Hershey won the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming it let down ​consumers because its Halloween-themed Reese's pumpkins lacked the decorative carved designs shown on the packaging.

U.S. District Judge Melissa Damian in Miami said ‌the two Florida residents leading the proposed class action lacked legal standing to claim they overpaid ⁠upon discovering that their peanut ​butter-and-chocolate pumpkins were faceless.

The plaintiffs, Nathan ⁠Vidal and Eduardo Granados, said they bought their Reese's candy for the "novelty" ‌value of its "cool and ‌beautiful carved-out designs," including for eyes and mouths.

"Accepting plaintiffs' allegations as ⁠true, it is clear that their only ⁠injury is their subjective disappointment," Damian wrote. "Plaintiffs do not allege that the Hershey's Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins that they purchased were defective or worthless or that they lost all economic value because of the absence of the decorative carvings."

The judge also said Vidal and Granados could ‌not show they paid up to 25% too ​much by citing Reese's prices at Target, at Walmart and in Hershey's online store, because they bought their candy at a Publix supermarket.

Damian dismissed an earlier version of the lawsuit last September.

James Kelly, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said his clients were disappointed and planned to appeal.

"Consumers in Florida deserve to get what they pay for, and it is troubling ​to see them left without protection," he said.

Hershey declined to comment, saying it ‌does not discuss ‌litigation.

In a ⁠court filing seeking the lawsuit's dismissal, Hershey said its packaging included a disclaimer that the depicted carvings were a "decorating suggestion."

The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company also said objectively reasonable consumers would not believe the carvings guaranteed what was inside, and the ‌plaintiffs "got what they bargained ​for--delicious candy."

Last month, Hershey rolled out more ‌than 20 Halloween-themed products, ⁠including Reese's ​pumpkins, for the October 31 holiday.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by ​Chizu Nomiyama )

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