Disney names insider Adam Smith as chairman of streaming business

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Sept 17 — Walt Disney on Thursday named insider Adam Smith chairman of its streaming business, as the company seeks to sharpen its focus across its direct-to-consumer platforms such as Disney+ and Hulu.
• The company also named Joe Earley president of Disney Entertainment Television Franchise and Content Strategy, creating a new role focused on developing television franchises and maximizing their value across the company.
• Smith, who joined Disney in 2024, will also be responsible for strategy and development across Disney's global entertainment subscription video-on-demand business, proprietary advertising technology and emerging technologies.
• The appointment comes as Disney places greater emphasis on its direct-to-consumer business, which has become a key part of its strategy to distribute content, deepen engagement with viewers and grow its advertising business.
• Earley joined Disney in 2019 ahead of the launch of Disney+ and became president of Hulu in 2022.
(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)