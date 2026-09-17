Disney names insider Adam Smith as chairman of streaming business

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Sept 17 — Walt Disney on Thursday named insider ​Adam Smith chairman of its streaming business, as the company seeks ‌to sharpen its focus across its direct-to-consumer platforms ⁠such as ​Disney+ and Hulu.

• The ⁠company also named Joe Earley ‌president of ‌Disney Entertainment Television Franchise and Content Strategy, ⁠creating a ⁠new role focused on developing television franchises and maximizing their value across the company.

• Smith, who joined Disney in 2024, will also be responsible ‌for strategy and ​development across Disney's global entertainment subscription video-on-demand business, proprietary advertising technology and emerging technologies.

• The appointment comes as Disney places greater emphasis on its direct-to-consumer business, which has become a ​key part of its strategy ‌to distribute ‌content, ⁠deepen engagement with viewers and grow its advertising business.

• Earley joined Disney in 2019 ahead of the launch of ‌Disney+ and became ​president of Hulu ‌in 2022.

(Reporting by ⁠Harshita ​Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim ​Zahid)