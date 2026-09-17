Winnipeg Jets scramble for a 'resolution' as Connor Hellebuyck trade talks drag on

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WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said Thursday that the team has been trying to deal star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck since he asked for a trade and is still searching for "a resolution that works for both sides."

Cheveldayoff spoke one day after the Jets suspended the 33-year-old goalie for failing to report to training camp. The first preseason game is Saturday and the Jets open the regular season at home against Boston on Oct. 2.

"We are a team that has been trying to be competitive," Cheveldayoff said. "We've been trying to push things forward and try to win on a regular basis. When Connor came and asked and requested to being traded, we kept it quiet. That was partly on his request as well, and we tried to make that work and we've been trying to make that work ever since."

The absence of the three-time Vezina Trophy winner casts a major shadow over a team that finished 35-35-12 last year one season after winning the Presidents' Trophy with the NHL's top regular-season record.

Hellebuyck signed a seven-year, $69.5 million contract extension in October 2023. At the time, he told reporters that he wanted to be a "Jet for life" and believed in the team's potential to chase and win a Stanley Cup. Hellebuyck, a Michigan native, has played his entire NHL career with the Jets and was voted league MVP in the 2024-25 season. He backstopped the U.S. to the gold medal at the Olympics in February.

Last month, he publicly confirmed he wanted to be traded, saying the Jets have had enough time to resolve the situation. Cheveldayoff noted the trade request first came in April after Winnipeg missed the playoffs. He said the Jets received no warning that Hellebuyck's agent would go public with the details.

"There's probably lots of whys, and unfortunately, this situation is what it is," Cheveldayoff said. "We've been dealing with it for a period of time now, and just looking to find a resolution that works for both sides. But certainly for the players and the fans of the Winnipeg Jets."

Cheveldayoff wouldn't confirm which teams he has spoken with. He added that he wouldn't be pressured into a move. Hellebuyck has a no-movement clause in his contract allowing him to veto any trade proposal he doesn't like.

Hellebuyck previously took exception to backlash following his performance for the U.S. at the Olympics and for his visit to Donald Trump's White House to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He said he and his family were subjected to severe harassment online.

Cheveldayoff said the team did its best to support the Hellebuyck family — providing additional security and police presence — but couldn't provide specifics. Now, he is focused on trying to help him find a new hockey home. For now, Stuart Skinner looks to be the starting goalie.

"I have to keep a level head. I can't let emotion come into play in any regard," Cheveldayoff said. "Connor Hellebuyck's part of our family until he's not part of our family."

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