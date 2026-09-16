Jets suspend goalie Connor Hellebuyck for failing to report to training camp

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 16, 2026 at 7:29 p.m.

 
FILE - Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stands by the net during a time out from play against the Dallas Stars in the first period of an NHL hockey game, April 2, 2026, in Dallas.

FILE - Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stands by the net during a time out from play against the Dallas Stars in the first period of an NHL hockey game, April 2, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Winnipeg Jets suspended goaltender Connor Hellebuyck on Wednesday night for failing to report to training camp.

The team said general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff would address the media Thursday morning. It did not specify the length of the suspension for the U.S. Olympic star.

Hellebuyck, a three-time Vezina Trophy winner and 2025 Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP, publicly requested a trade from the team on Aug. 27.

In a statement posted on X by his agent, Ray Petkau, Hellebuyck said he had privately requested a trade "several months ago" and that he gave the organization time to address it "queitly and respectfully."

"Winnipeg has been my home for my entire NHL career, and I will always be grateful for my time there," Hellebuyck said. "I have never forgotten June 23, 2012. That's the day Winnipeg took a chance on a goalie playing in Odessa, Texas. I gave everything I had from that moment to prove that the Jets made the right decision."

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff had said before June's NHL draft that he was listening to offers for Hellebuyck. At the time, he did not confirm that the goaltender had asked to be traded.

___

See AP's full NHL coverage here

Photos

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
The Associated Press
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  