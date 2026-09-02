Prime Video acquires exclusive local streaming rights for 6 NHL teams

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Sep 03 (Field Level Media) - The National Hockey ​League and Prime Video have forged a deal that makes Prime Video the exclusive local ‌streaming home for six NHL teams in their regional territories.

Prime Video ⁠obtained the local rights ​to the Stanley Cup ⁠champion Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, ‌Dallas Stars, Minnesota ‌Wild and St. Louis Blues. Previously, Amazon/Prime Video ⁠acquired the local streaming ⁠rights for the Seattle Kraken.

The multi-year deal begins with the 2026-27 season, which opens Tuesday, Sept. 29, with the 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers visiting the Hurricanes.

"Fans want ‌an easy way to find and ​follow their favorite teams," NHL Chief Media Officer and Senior Executive Vice President David Proper said in a statement, "and this agreement with Prime Video gives clubs the flexibility to meet that demand as the market evolves."

In addition to streaming ​rights for the clubs listed above, Prime Video has ‌deals with multiple ‌regional ⁠sports networks that broadcast NHL games. The list includes CHSN (Chicago Blackhawks), MSG Networks (New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders), NESN (Boston Bruins) and more.

NHL ‌fans outside a team's ​regional territory can continue ‌to watch out-of- ⁠market games ​on NHL Center Ice or stream them on ESPN+.

(--Field ​Level Media)