Devils hire former Kraken assistant Jessica Campbell as manager of hockey development

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 16, 2026 at 10:11 a.m.

 
FILE - Seattle Kraken assistant coach Jessica Campbell talks with defenseman Brandon Montour (62) during a timeout in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, April 15, 2025, in Seattle.

FILE - Seattle Kraken assistant coach Jessica Campbell talks with defenseman Brandon Montour (62) during a timeout in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, April 15, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

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NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have hired Jessica Campbell as manager of hockey development and Bryan McCabe as VP of prospect personnel and assistant general manager of the American Hockey League's Utica Comets.

The moves, announced Wednesday as players report to training camp, are the latest additions to the front office by new GM Sunny Mehta.

Campbell joins the Devils after spending the previous two seasons as an assistant coach with the Seattle Kraken. Campbell was the first woman to serve as an on-bench full-time assistant coach in the NHL.

She and McCabe are set to report to assistant GM Braden Birch, who joined Mehta from the Florida Panthers. McCabe also comes from Florida, where he was director of player personnel.

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