Ducks place Kreider on waivers to terminate his contract in a salary cap-saving move, AP source says

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The Anaheim Ducks placed veteran forward Chris Kreider on waivers in the first step to terminate his contract, a person with knowledge of the move confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the Ducks have not announced the decision.

Kreider is a 14-year NHL veteran who completed his first season in Anaheim and was entering the final year of his contract. By terminating the contract, the Ducks will free up $6.5 million in salary cap space.

Anaheim's cap situation was handcuffed after the team [re-signed Leo Carlsson](<___ See AP's full NHL coverage here>) by matching the Philadelphia Flyers' five-year, $90 million offer sheet this summer. The team also re-signed Pavel Mintyukov to a five-year, $36 million contract this summer, while Cutter Gauthier remains unsigned coming off a 41-goal season.

Carlsson was disappointed by the news of Kreider's pending departure while speaking to reporters in Las Vegas at the NHL/NHLPA preseason player media tour.

"I'll miss him of course. I love him. So it sucks," Carlsson said.

"That's the hard part," he added, knowing his contract played a role in the decision. "He's leaving, but he's also really happy for me as well when I talked to him. It's a hard business. It's weird."

Kreider, 35, must first clear waivers, after which he would become an unrestricted free agent. He had 22 goals and 50 points in 75 games last season. Overall, he's an 11-time 20-goal-scorer who spent his first 13 seasons with the New York Rangers.

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AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this story.

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See AP's full NHL coverage here