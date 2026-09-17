NHL star Alex Ovechkin says he's 'for peace and love' after appearing in ad for Putin-aligned party

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ARLINGTON, Va. — Alex Ovechkin says he's "for peace and love" after the Russian hockey star appeared in an ad for a party aligned with Vladimir Putin during the offseason.

The video for the United Russia party came to light this week, days before Ovechkin's Washington Capitals held their annual media day Thursday. The NHL's career goal-scoring leader is back with the Capitals for a 22nd season.

Ovechkin is seen in the commercial standing behind Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Longtime Soviet hockey star Viacheslav Fetisov also participated.

"I'm Russian, and I support my country," Ovechkin said Thursday. "I'm for peace and love, and I hope in the world it doesn't matter who you are, I hope everybody understands everybody wants peace, and everybody hope everything's going to be OK in the world."

Ovechkin said he did not hesitate to participate in the ad.

"They asked me to do that. I say yes," he said. "So it's as simple as that."

Ovechkin previously voiced support for the Russian president in 2017 when he started a social movement called the "Putin Team." At the time, he told reporters from the AP and The Washington Post, "I just support my country."

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Ovechkin said, "Please, no more war," when asked about the situation. Asked then about his relationship with Putin, Ovechkin said: "He's my president, but I'm not in politics. I'm an athlete."

Russia's parliamentary election this week features United Russia, plus nine others that all support Putin's policies. The only party that opposed the war in Ukraine has been barred from the ballot.

Ovechkin, who turned 41 on Thursday, confirmed he plans to live in Russia when he retires from the NHL.

"I'm going to stay there. I'm going to live there, my kids are going to live there, family. So I'm for peace and love, and I hope everything's going to be OK," Ovechkin said. "My home is Russia. DC is my second home. I have lots of friends. I grew up here as a person and I love DC. This is my second home. So I hope everything's going to be OK, and how I said — peace and love for everybody."

There was speculation last season would be Ovechkin's last, but he chose to stay with the Capitals for at least another year — and he remains noncommital about what the future might hold after 2026-27.

"I'm focusing right now on training camp," Ovechkin said. "I have to make the team."

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