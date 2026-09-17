Knicks pause ticket sales after error caused them to be listed at prices too high

By The Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 17, 2026 at 11:34 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 17, 2026 at 11:19 a.m.

 
FILE - New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, left, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Paul George during the first half of Game 4 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series, May 10, 2026, in Philadelphia.

FILE - New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, left, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Paul George during the first half of Game 4 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series, May 10, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

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NEW YORK — The New York Knicks said Thursday they are pausing ticket sales after an error caused them to be listed for amounts that were too high.

The NBA champions put individual game tickets for the 2026-27 season on sale this week. The get-in price for the Oct. 20 season opener against Philadelphia was more than $1,000.

"We are pausing Knicks individual ticket sales due to a mistake in our pricing. We are rolling back to last year's prices plus an average increase of 12%. We will restart sales with new prices shortly, and anyone who already purchased individual tickets will be refunded the difference," Madison Square Garden Sports said in a statement.

There is generally a ticket increase after seasons when the Knicks made the playoffs. Owner James Dolan has not raised them when the team does not.

"Our intention was never to overcharge our loyal fans, and we thank everyone for their support of the Knicks and their patience as we get this right," MSG said.

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