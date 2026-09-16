Biotower project proceeds on Salt Lake's west side

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SALT LAKE CITY — A biotower project on the city's west side was taking shape Wednesday after neighborhood complaints earlier in the year prompted utility crews to make modifications.

Landscaping, including trees, rocks and a 10-foot wall, had already been installed near 1030 W. Pierpont Ave., and crews planned to add bark mulch in the weeks ahead, according to Salt Lake City Public Utilities deputy director Jason Brown.

Brown said crews planned to install the biotower itself in January and said it would rise only to about 15 feet, after an original plan called for a stack topping out at 30 feet.

"There's going to be some of the filter exposed, but we've also actually changed the color of the filter," Brown said during an interview with KSL. "(We) worked with the manufacturer and they were able to put a tan color to it — more of an earth tone — so hopefully that helps to blend it into the environment that's there right now."

Utility crews said the biotower, or filter, was needed to deal with sewer gases that can become corrosive and can also produce a "rotten egg" smell.

Neighbors originally expressed concerns about the height and appearance of the biotower as well as the potential effects on everything from home values to personal health.

"We need to understand the community's needs and be able to address it," Brown said.

Brown said the city has not received any complaints about the project recently, as crews have transformed the property from a weedy field, which he said also had become a sort of neighborhood "dumping ground."

"It was not well maintained previously," Brown said. "The screen wall looks really good for now, and we need to make sure we maintain that, which we will."

According to Brown, the entire project is expected to be completed in late February.