The Utah Checkdown podcast: Utah football broke Arkansas, as Kevin McGiven emerged as the mad scientist

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah made a big statement in Week 2, and the fallout has completely broken Arkansas fans.

Host Josh Furlong breaks down a wild weekend across college football, recaps Utah's dominant 43-10 win over Arkansas at Rice-Eccles Stadium, and analyzes what the result means for the Utes on the national stage:

Big 12 weekend fallout: Oklahoma State stuns No. 6 Oregon in Stillwater, Texas Tech survives a battle at Oregon State, and BYU outlasts Arizona in Provo.

Oklahoma State stuns No. 6 Oregon in Stillwater, Texas Tech survives a battle at Oregon State, and BYU outlasts Arizona in Provo. AP Top 25 ballot breakdown: Josh talks about his AP ballot, explains the Texas vs. LSU No. 1 dilemma, and details why Utah's rise to No. 17 is turning heads across the country.

Josh talks about his AP ballot, explains the Texas vs. LSU No. 1 dilemma, and details why Utah's rise to No. 17 is turning heads across the country. The Arkansas disassembly: How Utah's trench play overwhelmed an SEC front, why Razorbacks fans reached total meltdown mode on postgame call-in shows.

How Utah's trench play overwhelmed an SEC front, why Razorbacks fans reached total meltdown mode on postgame call-in shows. Jireh Moe & defensive success: Breaking down sophomore defensive tackle Jireh Moe's game-wrecking performance, Johnathan Hall's impact, and how the Utes held Arkansas to just 10 points.

Breaking down sophomore defensive tackle Jireh Moe's game-wrecking performance, Johnathan Hall's impact, and how the Utes held Arkansas to just 10 points. Offensive chaos & Kevin McGiven's playbook: A deeper look at Utah's creative sets — including the viral four-across backfield with Devon Dampier, Byrd Ficklin, Wayshawn Parker, and Daniel Bray — and Morgan Scalley's take on how tempo and personnel rotations create defensive booth headaches.

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