The Utah Checkdown podcast: Utah football broke Arkansas, as Kevin McGiven emerged as the mad scientist

By Josh Furlong, KSL | Posted - Sept. 16, 2026 at 2:15 p.m.

 

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Utah football broke Arkansas, as Kevin McGiven emerged as the mad scientist

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah made a big statement in Week 2, and the fallout has completely broken Arkansas fans.

Host Josh Furlong breaks down a wild weekend across college football, recaps Utah's dominant 43-10 win over Arkansas at Rice-Eccles Stadium, and analyzes what the result means for the Utes on the national stage:

  • Big 12 weekend fallout: Oklahoma State stuns No. 6 Oregon in Stillwater, Texas Tech survives a battle at Oregon State, and BYU outlasts Arizona in Provo.
  • AP Top 25 ballot breakdown: Josh talks about his AP ballot, explains the Texas vs. LSU No. 1 dilemma, and details why Utah's rise to No. 17 is turning heads across the country.
  • The Arkansas disassembly: How Utah's trench play overwhelmed an SEC front, why Razorbacks fans reached total meltdown mode on postgame call-in shows.
  • Jireh Moe & defensive success: Breaking down sophomore defensive tackle Jireh Moe's game-wrecking performance, Johnathan Hall's impact, and how the Utes held Arkansas to just 10 points.
  • Offensive chaos & Kevin McGiven's playbook: A deeper look at Utah's creative sets — including the viral four-across backfield with Devon Dampier, Byrd Ficklin, Wayshawn Parker, and Daniel Bray — and Morgan Scalley's take on how tempo and personnel rotations create defensive booth headaches.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

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College SportsUtah UtesThe Utah CheckdownSportsCollege
Josh Furlong, KSLJosh Furlong
Josh is the sports director at KSL and beat writer covering University of Utah athletics — primarily football, men’s and women's basketball and gymnastics. He is also an Associated Press Top 25 voter for college football.

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