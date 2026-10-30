KSL Sports Pick'em: Staff picks for Week 9 of college football

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SALT LAKE CITY — Are we having fun yet?

A little update: At the top of the leaderboard going into Week 9, Utah fan Ben Fowers holds a slim margin over two BYU fans. But as we've learned this season, nothing is predictable, and more chaos is likely to follow.

We start the weekend's selections with a ranked-on-ranked Big 12 showdown between two one-loss teams. Arizona has quietly been one of the best teams in the Big 12 and will travel to face a Texas Tech squad who suffered its first loss on the road to Cincinnati last weekend. The winner of this game is certainly in the mix for a Big 12 championship opportunity, with the loser most likely out.

That leads up to BYU returning home to take on an up-and-down Arizona State team as the Cougars look to get back into the win column ahead of its rivalry game against Utah next weekend.

Utah State also returns home to welcome Colorado State to Logan, while Northwestern travels to Oregon. In a bizarre twist, Northwestern is the ranked team entering the matchup and could seemingly have the upper hand against Oregon.

The day's picks end early with another afternoon game, with Utah traveling to Cincinnati. The Utes are looking to remain undefeated on the season as one of only three teams in the country. A win could likely give Utah a top-five ranking ahead of its home meeting with BYU next week.

Each week, we'll release the KSL Sports staff picks for all to see. Can you do a better job than us?

Head on over to KSL Sports' Pick'em and fill out your weekly ballot before the games start.