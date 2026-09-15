'Sense and Sensibility' stars champion sisterhood in new Austen adaptation

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LONDON, Sept 15 — Daisy Edgar-Jones said the latest film adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel celebrates sisterhood and self-discovery, rather ​than simply defining its two protagonists by "sense" and "sensibility".

Director Georgia Oakley echoed this sentiment at the world premiere on Tuesday.

"In the book ... Elinor's character is a sense character, Marianne is a sensibility, and Marianne kind ‌of gets judged by the society and she has to learn from Elinor," she said. "Whereas in our version it's so much more symbiotic and ⁠it's about the two sisters learning from each other."

Oakley's ​latest adaptation, written by screenwriter Diana Reid, comes ⁠more than three decades after Emma Thompson's Oscar-winning take on the Austen classic.

The film follows sisters Elinor and ‌Marianne Dashwood, played by "Normal People's" ‌Edgar-Jones and "Hanna" star Esme Creed-Miles. While pursuing their own romantic interests, the sisters' contrasting views ⁠on love repeatedly put their relationship to the test.

Oakley said the ⁠lead actors both brought elements of themselves to their roles. "Esme is just such a sort of singular person, which is kind of how I read Marianne when I first read the book," she said. "And Daisy similarly has so much poise and she's so conscientious ... she was number one on our call sheet and she really led the film."

Bodhi Rae Breathnach, 15, whose breakout role came in "Hamnet", plays the ‌sisters' younger sibling, Margaret. An only child, Breathnach said the bond between ​Edgar-Jones and Creed-Miles extended off screen, making them feel like the sisters she never had.

"I'm really grateful that, out of all the people I could have had to be my two sisters, that I had those two, because it really was like I had siblings," she said.

Norwegian actor Herbert Nordrum, who plays Colonel Brandon, one of the Dashwood sisters' suitors, also felt that sense of camaraderie. "The Worst Person in the World" star described joining the production - his first experience on the set of a British period drama - as ​both surreal and welcoming.

"(It) felt like I was dropped in...your national football team and everyone was passing me the ball without ‌it being weird," ‌he said.

For "Harry Potter" ⁠star Fiona Shaw, another Jane Austen adaptation offered a chance to revisit an author whose understanding of human nature keeps drawing her back. Shaw, who appeared in the 1995 adaptation of "Persuasion" and will also feature in the upcoming "Pride and Prejudice" Netflix series, said Austen's work remains relevant today.

"(Austen) just gets us, you know? She's both forgiving and unforgiving, ‌and she's also celebrating life," ​Shaw said.

"In the end, that's what we want literature to do…we're ‌all full of faults, but ⁠we are full of ​life, and that's what she does."

"Sense and Sensibility" will start its global cinematic rollout on September 23.

(Reporting by Francesca Halliwell; Editing ​by Jamie Freed)