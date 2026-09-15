3 accused in $15K burglary investigation in Millard County

FILLMORE, Millard County — An 18-year-old man and two teenage boys are accused of stealing more than $15,000 worth of items from a residence, including a motorcycle and electric bicycle.

Fredrick Alexander Michael Lewis, 18, was charged on Sept. 8 in 4th District Court with four counts of burglary and theft, second-degree felonies; theft by receiving stolen property, a class A misdemeanor; causing property damage and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor; and illegal possession of a tobacco product, an infraction.

Two boys, ages 14 and 16, were also arrested.

According to a police booking affidavit, the investigation began on June 19 when deputies responded to a report of a burglary at "a large, multi-story, unfinished residence and a large detached garage/outbuilding.

"Numerous items were reported stolen, including a 1982 Honda XL 500R and a white Jasion EB7 electric bicycle that was brand new," the affidavit states.

Approximately $15,000 worth of items were stolen.

On Sept. 4, an off-duty deputy spotted Lewis riding an electric bicycle matching the description of the one missing, according to the affidavit. Deputies seized the bike and later confirmed it was the stolen one.

On Sept. 7, deputies went back to Lewis' residence to question him.

"As I arrived at the residence, I observed a 1982 Honda XL 500R, with a Utah license plate affixed to the rear of it, parked in front of the residence," the deputy wrote in the affidavit. "The Honda motorcycle had multiple identifiers consistent with that of the motorcycle reported stolen by the victim."

When questioned, Lewis said he and others had been to the victim's property "approximately 10 times" and that he and the two teens "entered either the outbuilding, vacant residence, or both. Fredrick told me that he stole the motorcycle and removed it from the property during one of those incidents," the affidavit states. "Fredrick told me on the day that he stole the motorcycle, he and another suspect used a drill to utilize one of the doors on the outbuilding, in order to remove the motorcycle."

Deputies served a search warrant at a residence in Fillmore and "approximately 30 of the stolen items were recovered," according to the affidavit. When the two teen boys were questioned, they "admitted to stealing the electric bicycle from the victim's residence and selling it to Fredrick."

The two teen boys were referred to 4th District Juvenile Court on burglary charges, the sheriff's office stated.

"Additional suspects have been identified, and charges are forthcoming for them as well," according to the Millard County Sheriff's Office.