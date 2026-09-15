Sen. Mitch McConnell returns to the Senate after 3-month health-related absence

By Cami Mondeaux, Deseret News | Posted - Sept. 15, 2026 at 3:03 p.m.

 
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, Monday in Washington. He returned to the Senate to vote on Monday for the first time in three months.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, Monday in Washington. He returned to the Senate to vote on Monday for the first time in three months. (Allison Robbert, Associated Press)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Sen. Mitch McConnell returned to the Senate after a three-month health absence.
  • He cast his first vote since June after a fall and pneumonia diagnosis.

WASHINGTON — Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell made his long-awaited return to the Senate on Monday, casting his first vote since June when he was hospitalized for a fall at his home in Washington, D.C.

McConnell announced his return in a social media post ahead of his first vote, ending his three-month health-related absence that has ignited weeks of speculation and criticism. McConnell noted he was "not quite back to 100%" but that he "will do my best to be present for tough votes when our conference needs me."

"I'm glad to see you, time to get back to work," McConnell told reporters on his way to the Senate floor as he was escorted by staff in a wheelchair.

In his statement, McConnell said he would continue with his physical therapy, which he has been doing for weeks as the Senate has been on its August recess. His return marks the first time he has voted since his office announced on June 14 that he had been hospitalized.

His prolonged absence had fueled online rumors about his condition as his office declined to provide details about the incident. His office revealed in July, one month after his initial hospitalization, that he had suffered a fall and then later developed pneumonia.

In his latest statement, McConnell cited "lingering effects" of his childhood battle with polio that he says "haven't made it any easier."

McConnell's return is a welcome development for his fellow Senate Republicans, who have had to navigate an even narrower majority in the upper chamber in his absence. It's especially good news for his fellow colleagues on the Senate Agriculture Committee, which hopes to advance the farm bill this week after it was stalled earlier this summer while McConnell was gone.

The committee plans to vote on the farm bill, which sets national policy for agriculture and nutrition policy, on Wednesday. McConnell's vote will be crucial to get the GOP-led proposal out of committee and to the full Senate for a vote.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Cami Mondeaux, Deseret NewsCami Mondeaux
Cami Mondeaux is the congressional correspondent for the Deseret News covering both the House and Senate. She’s reported on Capitol Hill for over two years covering the latest developments on national news while also diving into the policy issues that directly impact her home state of Utah.

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