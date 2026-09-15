1 dead after car crashes into American Preparatory Academy

By Kennedy Camarena, KSL | Posted - Sept. 15, 2026 at 7:04 a.m.

 
One person died on Monday night in West Valley City after crashing into American Preparatory Academy.

One person died on Monday night in West Valley City after crashing into American Preparatory Academy. (Yevhen Prozhyrko, Shutterstock)

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WEST VALLEY CITY — One person was found dead inside a vehicle that crashed into American Preparatory Academy on Monday night in West Valley City.

Witnesses told responders they saw an Accura SUV heading east on 3100 South at a high rate of speed, according to West Valley City Police Sgt. Adam Rose.

The vehicle then passed an intersection with Bangerter and then jumped a curb, crashed into the academy and caught fire at 10:48 p.m., Rose said.

Police and firefighters who responded quickly extinguished the fire and found the body of one person inside the vehicle, Rose said.

The body was then taken to a medical examiner's office, where the person has yet to be identified, according to Rose.

American Preparatory Academy was reported to have a broken window due to the fire's heat, and the building sustained other minor damage from the fire, Rose said.

This story may be updated.

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Kennedy Camarena, KSLKennedy Camarena
Kennedy Camarena is a breaking news reporter who also covers news in Davis County and K-12 education in Utah. She started her journalism career in high school with the Standard Examiner's TX section before attending Weber State University while working as a KSL digital content producer in 2023. Born and raised in Layton, Kennedy has a deep appreciation for Utah's outdoors and communities around the state.
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