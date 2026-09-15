1 dead after car crashes into American Preparatory Academy

WEST VALLEY CITY — One person was found dead inside a vehicle that crashed into American Preparatory Academy on Monday night in West Valley City.

Witnesses told responders they saw an Accura SUV heading east on 3100 South at a high rate of speed, according to West Valley City Police Sgt. Adam Rose.

The vehicle then passed an intersection with Bangerter and then jumped a curb, crashed into the academy and caught fire at 10:48 p.m., Rose said.

Police and firefighters who responded quickly extinguished the fire and found the body of one person inside the vehicle, Rose said.

The body was then taken to a medical examiner's office, where the person has yet to be identified, according to Rose.

American Preparatory Academy was reported to have a broken window due to the fire's heat, and the building sustained other minor damage from the fire, Rose said.

This story may be updated.