Pizzeria owner missing for two weeks found dead in Sanpete County

By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | Updated - Sept. 14, 2026 at 2:31 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 14, 2026 at 2:31 p.m.

 
Greg Riley Smith went missing on Aug. 31. He was found dead more than two weeks later in the Hideaway Valley area of Sanpete County.

Greg Riley Smith went missing on Aug. 31. He was found dead more than two weeks later in the Hideaway Valley area of Sanpete County. (Sanpete County Sheriff's Office)

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INDIANOLA, Sanpete County — A man from Sanpete County who had been missing for more than two weeks was found dead on Monday, according to the Sanpete County Sheriff's Office.

Greg Riley Smith, a 53-year-old from Indianola, was last seen on Aug. 31. He was driving a tan/brown 1998 suburban, and police requested the public's help in locating him on Tuesday.

More than two weeks after Smith was last seen, the Sanpete County Sheriff's Office announced that he had been found deceased in the Hideaway Valley area of Sanpete County.

Smith's business, Papa's Pizzeria in Fairview, announced that it would be closed on Monday after staff posted online that they would be "taking time to be with our family, grieve and honor his memory."

Papa's Pizzeria also closed last Wednesday to help search "for 'Papa' Greg."

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